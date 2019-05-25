BJP worker shot dead in West Bengal

Amid widespread clashes between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across West Bengal even after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, a man said to be a BJP supporter was shot dead in Nadia district, the police said on Saturday.
"Santu Ghosh was shot outside his home at Chakdaha on Friday night and was declared brought dead at a hospital. No one has been arrested so far. Investigation is going on," an officer of Chakdaha police station said.
Claiming that Ghosh had defected from the Trinamool, BJP activists blocked a national highway and railway tracks for about two hours on Saturday, causing major disruption of train services in the Sealdah division.
BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh also claimed that the deceased party worker was targeted by the Trinamool as he worked hard for the saffron party during the Lok Sabha polls.
However, Nadia district's Trinamool leaders refuted the party's involvement in the incident and instead accused the saffron workers of inciting violence in the area.
When asked about the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP's infighting.
"One can see the bickering within the BJP. Now police do not give the information to me as they report to the Election Commission. It is unfortunate," she told reporters.
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress bagged 22 seats while the BJP made huge gains by securing 18 seat (16 more than 2014), while the Congress retained two seats.
--IANS
bdc/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
