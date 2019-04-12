Youth held for trying to shoot criminal in Delhi hospital

A 23-year-old youth was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to kill a murder accused who was taken to a hospital in west for medical examination, a said.

The incident occurred at 1 p.m. when the accused, who has been identified as Prasanjit, entered the in Rohini with a pistol.

"Prasanjit, a resident of Sagarpur in west Delhi, was arrested with a loaded pistol having six live rounds when he came to the with an intention to shoot a criminal identified as Karanvir," said of Police (DCP) S.D. Mishra.

Karanvir, who is accused in a murder case, was taken to the hospital for medical examination under police custody, Mishra said.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of personal animosity, but we are interrogating to know why he was trying to kill Karanvir," the DCP added.

--IANS

sp/arm

