237 in fray for second poll phase in Karnataka

As many as 237 candidates are in the fray from 14 constituencies in coastal and northern regions of for the second phase of polling on April 23 after 45 candidates withdrew from the contest, said an on Monday.

"After the last date of withdrawal on Monday, 237 candidates are in the fray from 14 parliamentary seats in the second phase of polling, as 45 of the 282 candidates whose nominations were found valid on scrutiny withdrew," said in a statement.

Of the total candidates, 223 are males and 14 females.

Among the constituencies, Belgaum has highest number of candidates - 57, followed by Davanagere 25 and Bidar 22. The lowest number of candidates are in Raichur (ST) 5, followed by Haveri 10 and Chikkodi and (ST) 11 each.

Maximum withdrawals - 7 each -- are from Belgaum and (SC). Minimum withdrawals - 1 each -- is from Raichur (ST), (ST) and Davanagere.

The 14 constituencies to vote in the second phase are Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur (SC), (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, (ST), Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga.

In the first phase of polling on April 18, 241 candidates are in the fray from 14 parliamentary seats in the central and southern regions of the state.

The 14 constituencies to vote in the first phase are Udupi-Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga (SC), Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajnagar (SC), Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur and Kolar (SC).

Among these constituencies, Bangalore North has the highest number of 31 candidates, followed by 25 in Bangalore South and 22 each in Bangalore Central, Mandya and Mysore.

Lowest number of candidates is 6 in Hassan, followed by 10 in Chamarajnagar, 12 in Udupi-Chikkmagalur and 13 in Dakshina Kannada.

Vote count in all 28 seats is on May 23.

