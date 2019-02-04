Boca move into Superliga Argentina top four

Defending champions Boca Juniors struck either side of half-time to defeat Godoy Cruz 2-0 in the Superliga Argentina standings.

opened the scoring from the penalty spot at the Bombonera on Sunday after was brought down by Facundo Cobos, reports

made it 2-0 in the second-half stoppage time with a curling free kick into the top left corner.

Boca are now fourth in the 26-team standings with 31 points from 16 matches, 11 points behind leaders Racing Club, who defeated Huracan 3-1 on Sunday.

champions River Plate secured their second win in five days by overcoming Velez Sarsfield 2-1 away from home. Despite their improved recent form, River remain seventh with 25 points.

In Sunday's only other match, Newell's Old Boys drew 0-0 at Union.

