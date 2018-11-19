A question of autonomy

The controversy between the premier Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the Ministry of Human Development Resources (HRD) over eligibility criteria for admissions to doctoral programmes highlights yet again the fact that when it comes to education policy, autonomy is skin deep.

Ever since the IIM Act, 2017, came into effect on January 30, 2018, the exercise of formulating the rules to implement the Act has been a constant source of friction between the IIMs and the HRD ministry. Fierce arguments ensued over the composition of the boards of governors, fee regulation, student intake ...