A visit like no other

The just concluded visit of US President Donald Trump to India has been an unprecedented spectacle and the backdrop to a significant upgrade in India-US relations. That a US president would undertake a standalone visit to India despite electoral preoccupations at home reflects the importance attached to relations with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him an extravaganza, which will play well with his core constituency back home. It will highlight a rare bright spot in his foreign policy record, which has few successes to flaunt. The Indian diaspora in the US, increasingly rich and ...