AAP's rising star: Raghav Chadha likely to be inducted into Delhi cabinet

The shape of the next Delhi Cabinet is being speculated in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to sources, AAP’s rising star Raghav Chadha, who won from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat, could get a look-in. At 31, Chadha, along with 38-year-old Atishi Marlena, is AAP’s young face. Chadha is a chartered accountant and could get the finance ministry. Currently, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia handles the portfolio. Chadha was first signed on as an advisor to the deputy chief minister to assist him in preparing the 2016 state Budget. His appointment was terminated retrospectively by the Minister for Home Affairs in April 2018. A year ago he was voted into the party’s national executive.

Birthday gift for Mrs Kejriwal



As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appeared on course to register a huge win in Delhi on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also head, asked volunteers to desist from bursting firecrackers during the flush of victory, so as not to increase air pollution. Party volunteers grooved to the party anthem “Lage raho Kejriwal” and hugged each other and maintained they would abide by the direction of the boss. It being a Tuesday — Kejriwal had said during the campaign he was a devotee of Lord Hanuman — the Delhi chief minister, his family, and other party leaders visited the Hanuman Temple in the evening. He also announced the day was special not just because it was Lord Hanuman’s day but also because it was the birthday of his wife, Sunita. The family had a small celebration earlier in the day.

Congress’ half-happy moment



The Congress and its supporters did not know whether to be happy or sad about the Delhi Assembly poll verdict. Its leaders were happy that their principal enemy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was decimated. They were sad the Congress could not win a single seat, and also lost 5 per cent vote share. Congress leaders were also frequently asked the question if the party did a tank job, which they vehemently denied. P C Chacko, who is in charge of Delhi affairs of the party, said the Congress was “happy” that the BJP’s “toxic” election campaign was “defeated” by the people. The Congress usually holds its official press conference at 4 pm, but on Tuesday it was at 1 pm. Congress leaders like P Chidambaram hailed AAP’s performance and said the people of Delhi had rejected the “polarising, divisive, and dangerous” agenda of the BJP.