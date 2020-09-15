Animal spirits: Right and wrong

The Indian economy has been slowing down over several years now; the Covid-19 pandemic was just the last (big) straw. An important reason is the falling rate of investment. In this context, there is repeated talk of “reviving animal spirits” which could, in turn, push investment.

Is this the right approach? It is important to distinguish between real investment and financial investment. In the latter case, of course, animal spirits or sentiments (the term more commonly used there) play an important role. What about real investments? It is true that surveys often show a ...