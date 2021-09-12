B school curricula: Time for a reset?

Millions of young Indians flock to get admission to one of India’s 5,000 business schools. Not only is an MBA degree seen a path to a better pay but also an avenue for switching careers.

It’s the same in Europe, in the United States, of course, and even in Communist China. And this is not to mention the cross-country flocks: Indian students flocking to US and European business schools and European students flocking to Indian business schools. And for the past decade or so business schools in every country in the world have also been making headlines every year with the ...