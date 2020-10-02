Best of BS Opinion: A fiscal road map, conserving groundwater, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: China with Indian characteristics, agri reforms & more
Best of BS Opinion: Mismanaging GST, rescuing the economy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The apps game, govt needs to listen to biz, and more
Best of BS Opinion: PSB reforms, ineffectiveness of raising tariffs & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fort Narendra Modi, old times in Sri Lanka, and more
Now that the first half of the financial year is over, the government has enough data to make a realistic assessment of the economic situation. This will help ascertain the kind of support the Indian economy needs. It would then be critical to evaluate the extent to which the government can stimulate economic activity, and how the required resources can be raised with minimal market disruption.
In this context, our lead editorial argues that the government will need a clear road map for fiscal intervention to maximise its impact on the economy. Read here
Other opinion pieces talk about Centre-state relations, China, and exploitation of groundwater
It is clear that the roots of the trust deficit lie in the unwillingness of the political authorities to invest in cooperative federalism since their priority is to secure and wield power at the central level, writes Rathin Roy
Till today, Beijing does not formally accept any difference between the post-1962 line and the November 1959 line. However, the negotiators point out that it tacitly did accept the difference in 1983-84, by a willingness to consider the “LAC-plus solution”, writes Ajai Shukla
The new guidelines disregard the basic fact that the objective of groundwater conservation cannot be fully served unless its unrestrained and wasteful use in agriculture is also controlled, notes our second editorial
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU