Best of BS Opinion: Another lotus blooms, a fresh beginning and more

India is due to take over the presidency of the Group of 20 nations —the G20— on December 1 from the current president, Indonesia.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that India does not intend to minimise the scale of the crisis faced by the world and by the very notion of multilateralism—but nevertheless hopes that this grouping at least can be insulated from some of the divisive pressures that have paralysed other forms of multilateralism. Read here
In other views:
The UK’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces unenviable challenges ahead but he is a testament to the progress Britain has made towards becoming a multi-racial society, writes Shankar Acharya. Read here
Kanika Datta talks about the illusory fascination for brand ambassadors. Read here
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 06:33 IST
