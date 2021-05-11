JUST IN
Job losses mount in April
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Job losses mount in April, Covid-19 crisis, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Tuesday

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

illustration: Binay Sinha

With human will power, one can combat everything, even the pandemic. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Omkar Goswami writes: The way Delhi and Mumbai have prepared to take on the pandemic brings out their professional differences

The increased focus on sustainability and environmental, social and governance, or ESG, goals means there is an increased focus on “doing the right thing”. Vandana Gombar looks at energy, technology and other saviours

The gloomy forecast by Mahesh Vyas: Prospects for jobs look bleak during 2021-22

PM's new residence & Central vista cost = Rs 20,000 cr = 62 crore vaccine doses = 22 crore Remdesvir vials = 3 crore 10 litre oxygen cylinders = 13 AIIMS with a total of 12,000 beds.

WHY? Congress functionary Priyanka Gandhi

First Published: Tue, May 11 2021. 06:30 IST

