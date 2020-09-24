Best of BS Opinion: Beyond FCRA, raise demand via govt spending & more

There are no other viable short-term options to boost income for the least-skilled migrant and rural labour but for the government to spend directly on infrastructure, says Jaimini Bhagwati, but he points out that there are few shovel-ready infrastructure projects in the pipeline, and significant coordination with state governments is tough. What’s to be done? He suggests here that the Centre identify projects in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states that could be quick picks for execution.
Other opinion examines debt fund managers’ risk models, the Reserve Bank’s monetary management challenges and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Act. Kanika Datta sums up the views
The stockmarket regulator is considering asking all funds to hold a percentage of their portfolios in liquid assets as a way of handling sudden major redemption calls. But much of the woes of the debt fund segment arise from structural factors beyond the control of individual fund managers, says the top edit. Read it here
Rajesh Kumar outlines the challenges confronting the central bank in a world of near-free money. Read it here
Amendments to the FCRA Act points to the regime’s aversion to implicit criticism embedded in the actions of civil society organisations, says the second edit. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU