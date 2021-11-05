Best of BS Opinion: Broadening economic recovery, nurturing horticulture

-
The stock markets hit breathtaking new highs amidst a fractured economic recovery before the corrections set in in Samvaat 2077. Looking ahead, much depends on the quality of economic recovery: will it be fast enough, broad enough and sustained enough? The top edit posits some of the key issues in the year ahead. Read it here
In other views:
Rathin Roy says India may well hit the net zero target before 2070 but achieving it by expanding inequalities in access to green energy will amount to failing future generations. Read it here
Ajai Shukla outlines the debates within the defence establishment about augmenting India’s aircraft carrier capability to cover India’s western and eastern seaboards and assesses indigenous capabilities to build ones that meet future requirements. Read it here
Horticulture accounts for a third of the agriculture sector’s GDP but suffers a severe lack of infrastructure to maximise its potential, says the second edit. Read it here
