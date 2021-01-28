Best of BS Opinion: Budget with a long-term view, corporate earnings & more

The fate of the farm laws and the farmer protests hang in the balance but corporate India appears to be showing signs of a turnaround, if the preliminary third-quarter results are anything to go by.

The top edit assesses the outlook. Read it here.

The upcoming Budget, stock markets and are other issues discussed on the pages today.

Instead of focusing only on the financial year ahead, this Budget offers Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a unique opportunity to consider it a starting point to attain the long-term objective of sustained higher growth, Rajesh Kumar argues here.

Sebi’s proposal on concentrating current ownership and governance norms regulating stock exchanges to foster competition could create conflict of interest between these institutions’ supervisory and business roles. K P Krishnan explains why. Read it here

By rejoining the Paris accord on climate change, US President has reaffirmed his resolve to carry out the climate action plan he outlined during his election campaign. But he should also ensure that developing countries do not bear a disproportionate burden in this exercise, the second edit argues. Read it here