Capex push in states
Best of BS Opinion: Capex push in states, Crisis in the Himalayas, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Our lead editorial on the Reserve Bank of India's report on state finances notes, although the states improved the quality of expenditure in recent years, maintaining the momentum would be a challenge. Read here

In other views:

In recent years, the twin demands of both religion and defence have been added to the development argument to sweep aside environmental and terrain considerations while undertaking infrastructure development in the Himalayan zone, writes former foreign secretary Shyam Saran. Read here

A telecom body, initially conceived to cut bureaucratic red tape, is being disbanded without clear reasons, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Read here

Quote of the day

"A major risk looming large on the sub-national fiscal horizon is the likely reversion to the old pension scheme by some States."

A Reserve Bank of India report on state finances

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 06:34 IST

