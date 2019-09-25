Best of BS Opinion: Changing thinking at Railways, competition regulator

A hard look at Indian Railways' proposal for public-private partnership and the competition regulator's scrutiny of e-commerce companies sell discounts. Pallav Nayak sums up the views.

There is a multitude of questions to be asked about Indian Railways' reported plan to invite bids for privately drun trains. If private operators are to be considered, then the and the Railway Board itself would need to be reformed, There are no shortcuts to an overhaul of the Railways, says our first edit.

E-commerce companies will come under the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) watch when they hold their annual shopping carnivals next week. Regulating new economy requires new thinking. Imposing measures such as a clampdown on discounts may harm an industry that attracts top dollars and marquee global brands into India, says our second edit.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements on Friday woo the corporate sector away from exemptions and nudge it to opt for a lower tax regime.

The question is whether she would be able to extend the same principle of lowering rates to the personal income tax system as well, writes A K Bhattacharya.

Three Indian shows and one film were last week nominated for the International Emmy Awards. Finally, Indian stories told in an Indian context are finding a global audience. It is party time for Indian content creators, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar.