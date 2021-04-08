Best of BS Opinion: Data breach menace, Chinese dreams of future & more

JUST IN
Implicit & explicit: RBI policy statement is all about forward guidance
Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The increasing insistence on digital payments has made data theft a growing menace, the reported breach of KYC data of 3.4 million customers of mobile wallet MobiKwik being the latest example. The lack of a privacy law, which would allow users to file class action suits against lax companies, is one reason user data is uniquely vulnerable in India. But in the absence of a law, it is still possible for the regulatory authorities to take proactive action as well, the second edit argues. Read it here

Other views examine the RBI’s decision to keep policy rates unchanged, China’s long-term plans and corporate governance in India.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has done well to leave the policy repo rate unchanged and maintain an accommodative stance to support growth.

But given the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases and uncertain international financial conditions, the policy path may not be so straightforward in the coming quarters, the first edit warns. Read it here

Xi Jinping’s long-term ambitions could well lead to a wariness about China’s intentions across the world, says Shyam Saran in this assessment of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan 2020-25 and its Long Range Objectives for 2020-35. Read it here

My column looks at why the doctrine of separation of powers in Indian corporate management could be an especially challenging project. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘We do not have enough vaccine doses at multiple centres. Health workers are now turning away many people. We cannot afford to slow down the pace of vaccination” Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

First Published: Thu, April 08 2021. 02:47 IST

