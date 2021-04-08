Best of BS Opinion: Data breach menace, Chinese dreams of future & more

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
MPC in 2 minutes: Here're the key development and regulatory steps
The pivot of monetary policy has shifted squarely to growth
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
The increasing insistence on digital payments has made data theft a growing menace, the reported breach of KYC data of 3.4 million customers of mobile wallet MobiKwik being the latest example. The lack of a privacy law, which would allow users to file class action suits against lax companies, is one reason user data is uniquely vulnerable in India. But in the absence of a law, it is still possible for the regulatory authorities to take proactive action as well, the second edit argues. Read it here
Other views examine the RBI’s decision to keep policy rates unchanged, China’s long-term plans and corporate governance in India.
The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has done well to leave the policy repo rate unchanged and maintain an accommodative stance to support growth.
But given the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases and uncertain international financial conditions, the policy path may not be so straightforward in the coming quarters, the first edit warns. Read it here
Xi Jinping’s long-term ambitions could well lead to a wariness about China’s intentions across the world, says Shyam Saran in this assessment of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan 2020-25 and its Long Range Objectives for 2020-35. Read it here
My column looks at why the doctrine of separation of powers in Indian corporate management could be an especially challenging project. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU