Best of BS Opinion: Defence budget, policy on disinvestment, and more

Railways on the right track
Business Standard

Rajesh Kumar 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Business Standard opinion pieces for the day talk about different aspects of the Union Budget.

One of the biggest announcements in the Union Budget presented on Monday was the policy on strategic disinvestment of central public sector enterprises. This would, among other things, give a big push to the overall economic reforms agenda, argues our lead editorial here.

The army, short of firepower, but with Rs 3,200 crore more in its capex budget, is likely to focus its procurement efforts on artillery— including a repeat order for Pinaka rocket launchers and the K-9 Vajra self-propelled guns that are being built by Larsen & Toubro in India with South Korean technology, writes Ajai Shukla.

Read it here.

The hope was that, in a year when the government would have more money to fund, India would finally receive measures addressed towards the victims of the pandemic. The Budget failed to provide that, notes our second editorial here

First Published: Wed, February 03 2021. 02:13 IST

