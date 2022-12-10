Best of BS Opinion: Defence industry perks up, wealth & inequality and more

What most people know about India’s defence business is that, while the government has been trying for decades to achieve self-reliance in weapons development and manufacture, the reality is that India is the second-largest importer of defence hardware. T N Ninan in his weekly column notes how things are changing on this front. Read here

In other views:

Both the and have huge political investments in Karnataka.

It is likely to be the most interesting—and important— election coming up next, writes Aditi Phadnis Read here

Sandeep Goyal talks about why wealth, inequality and the future of Planet Earth need to be looked at through a new prism. Read here