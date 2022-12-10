JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Defence industry perks up, wealth & inequality and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

What most people know about India’s defence business is that, while the government has been trying for decades to achieve self-reliance in weapons development and manufacture, the reality is that India is the second-largest importer of defence hardware. T N Ninan in his weekly column notes how things are changing on this front. Read here

In other views:

Both the Congress and BJP have huge political investments in Karnataka.

It is likely to be the most interesting—and important— election coming up next, writes Aditi Phadnis Read here

Sandeep Goyal talks about why wealth, inequality and the future of Planet Earth need to be looked at through a new prism. Read here

“The public sector will have to decide at some point whether to continue at the same pace, or allow the private sector to take over as the primary engine for investment in the economy, which we have been waiting for.”

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 06:30 IST

