Best of BS Opinion: Defence industry perks up, wealth & inequality and more

What most people know about India’s defence business is that, while the government has been trying for decades to achieve self-reliance in weapons development and manufacture, the reality is that India is the second-largest importer of defence hardware. T N Ninan in his weekly column notes how things are changing on this front. Read here
Both the Congress and BJP have huge political investments in Karnataka.
It is likely to be the most interesting—and important— election coming up next, writes Aditi Phadnis Read here
Sandeep Goyal talks about why wealth, inequality and the future of Planet Earth need to be looked at through a new prism. Read here
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 06:30 IST
