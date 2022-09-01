Best of BS Opinion: Disappointing GDP numbers, data protection, and more

-
The government on Wednesday released its estimates for gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year, 2022-23. Our editorial notes in this context that, given the base effect, growth of 13.5 per cent is a clear disappointment.
Most expectations were for quarterly GDP growth in the 15 to 16 per cent range, year on year. Read here
The growth trend for the next three years is likely to be 5-6 per cent. It signals the need for attention to the economy, with less distractions, diversions, and disruptions. Government can lead with payment on time, writes Shyam Ponappa. Read here
Vinayak Chatterjee talks about 25 years of public–private partnership in India. Read here
