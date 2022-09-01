Best of BS Opinion: Disappointing GDP numbers, data protection, and more

JUST IN
13.5% growth hides warts
Business Standard

The government on Wednesday released its estimates for gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year, 2022-23. Our editorial notes in this context that, given the base effect, growth of 13.5 per cent is a clear disappointment.

Most expectations were for quarterly GDP growth in the 15 to 16 per cent range, year on year. Read here

The growth trend for the next three years is likely to be 5-6 per cent. It signals the need for attention to the economy, with less distractions, diversions, and disruptions. Government can lead with payment on time, writes Shyam Ponappa. Read here

Vinayak Chatterjee talks about 25 years of public–private partnership in India. Read here

First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 06:30 IST

