Best of BS Opinion: EC appointment, Trai needs to free tariffs, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

Iran National Football Team. Photo:@FIFAWorldCup

Anyone who watched the World Cup match between Iran and England could not have failed to see that sport can always help make for better politics. The Iranian team pointedly refused to sing the national anthem as a gesture of protest against the repression being unleashed in their country. The English players took the knee before the match began. Always be suspicious of anyone who tries to keep sports and politics separate, writes Vir Sanghvi.

In other views: The top edit argues that contrary to the Supreme Court’s contention, Parliament should be the best arbiter of Election Commission appointments. Read it here

The second edit explains why the Telecom Regulatory Authority’s move to amend the new tariff order to restore the price cap for a television channel that is part of a bouquet is a step in the right direction. Read it here

Harsh V Pant says at a time when Western powers are unwilling to lead from the front, New Delhi takes on a central role as a solution provider in this fight against terrorism. Read it here

Quote of the day ‘We want to know as you claim that everything is hunky dory'

Supreme Court bench on EC Arun Goel’s appointment

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 06:30 IST

