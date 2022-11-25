Best of BS Opinion: EC appointment, Trai needs to free tariffs, and more

-
New big telecom move: Trai sets the ball rolling on auction across 4 bands
DoT and TRAI to start consultation on regulating OTT communication apps
DoT to address Trai's concerns on dilution of power by draft telecom bill
BSNL has worst call drop rate in 14 of 18 surveyed cities, shows Trai data
Best of BS Opinion: Another sanctions package, slowing profits, and more
Anyone who watched the World Cup match between Iran and England could not have failed to see that sport can always help make for better politics. The Iranian team pointedly refused to sing the national anthem as a gesture of protest against the repression being unleashed in their country. The English players took the knee before the match began. Always be suspicious of anyone who tries to keep sports and politics separate, writes Vir Sanghvi.
In other views: The top edit argues that contrary to the Supreme Court's contention, Parliament should be the best arbiter of Election Commission appointments.
The second edit explains why the Telecom Regulatory Authority's move to amend the new tariff order to restore the price cap for a television channel that is part of a bouquet is a step in the right direction.
Harsh V Pant says at a time when Western powers are unwilling to lead from the front, New Delhi takes on a central role as a solution provider in this fight against terrorism.
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 06:30 IST
