'Talk to experts to make self-reliant slogan work'
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Economic freedom in agri, Covid-19 crisis, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

FM Sitharaman's fifth tranche gets high on reforms, low on stimulus

How do you see times such as these? An escape, a defeat, a challenge, or a victory – whichever way you interpret it, read on. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

A market-based warehousing system is required to replace the existing world of public distribution system/Central Warehousing Corporation, says Ajay Shah. Economic freedom is needed in agriculture Read here

The pandemic has brought out what was for long sought to be shoved below the carpet, says Sunita Narain Read here

With the Covid package done, this is the right time to push for the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, which has not taken off as yet.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains how Read here

Pollution has reduced. There is technology available to bring jet emission close to zero, says Devangshu Datta Read here

Today’s (Sunday’s) announcements by Modi government will go a long way in realising the idea of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
First Published: Mon, May 18 2020. 06:01 IST

