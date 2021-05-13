Best of BS Opinion: Economic outlook, rationalising regulation, and more

Never waste a crisis --- does this corporate adage hold good now? Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

R Gopalakrishnan: Many crises are leadership failures rather than technical ones. Leaders focus so intently on an agenda that they fail to factor in their team’s social context.



Outlook beset by uncertainties, but in 2021-22 likely to be lower than in 2019-20, says Shankar Acharya



OUR EDIT SAYS: Sebi’s proposals are in line with changing investor landscape