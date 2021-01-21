Best of BS Opinion: Feasible fiscal path, inadequate cover, and more

The broad direction of the upcoming Union Budget will be critical in determining the medium-term outlook for the economy. Apart from the policy thrust, it would be vital to see how the government intends to manage its finances.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that it will be critical for the government to ensure that the quality of expenditure is not compromised in the consolidation process.
Other opinion pieces for the day, among other things, talk about politics of religion and five years of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
The fire and fury over Tandav and the arrest of Munawar Faruqui are straight out of the political playbook successfully mastered by Muslim fundamentalists, writes Vir Sanghvi
The government’s flagship scheme for crop insurance, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, is yet to overcome hiccups despite having completed five years of existence and undergoing a thorough revamp in February 2020, notes our second editorial
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU