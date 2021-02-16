Best of BS Opinion: Fragile democracy, IBC set to resume, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Wrong call on IBC, Paris agreement, and more
Best of BS Opinion: PM's Muslim outreach, Covid-19 crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Sensex hits 50K-mark, Biden's presidency starts & more
Best of BS Opinion: Making a mockery of arbitration, LVB crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A different Modi, politics takes economic turn & more
As the Delhi Police cyber cell prepares to arrest two more youngsters for allegedly colluding with foreign forces to “tarnish India’s image” Indian leaders would do well to heed US President Joe Biden’s warning that democracy is fragile and must always be defended. Given that free speech is the cornerstone of healthy democracy, Biden’s warning assumes added importance. The evidence presented in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump has highlighted how easily democracy can be suborned to authoritarianism and demagoguery, says the second edit here.
A further reminder of the fragility of democracy lies in military coup in Myanmar. But, as political scientist Min Zin has argued, democracy in that country could survive if the deposed government and its backers create a concrete plan to foil the military’s divide-and-conquer strategy. Read it here
Here are the other views on the opinion page today
The resumption of the IBC process will be a step in the right direction, but the overall climate for the resolution of stressed assets in the system is likely to suffer with the Budget announcement that an asset reconstruction company and an asset management company would be set up to manage and dispose of stressed assets. Privileging this structure over the IBC process amounts to kicking the stressed assets can down the road, the top edit argues. Read it here
The 15th Finance Commission has accomplished a remarkable job given the clumsy and normatively biased terms of reference with which it had to work, writes Rathin Roy in this assessment of the report. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU