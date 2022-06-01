Best of BS Opinion: GDP grows 4.1% in Q4, cashing out of Asia, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the National Statistical Office released its provisional estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021-22 as well as its quarterly estimates relating to the final quarter of the past financial year, ending on March 31. The NSO estimates that GDP at constant prices grew 4.1 per cent, year-on-year, in the January to March quarter, which is broadly in line with expectations prior to this release. for the entire year comes in at 8.7 per cent provisionally, after the pandemic-related contraction of 6.6 per cent in the previous financial year of 2020-21.

Our lead editorial notes that the level of real GDP in 2021-22 is only marginally higher than the level in the pre-pandemic year of 2019-20. Read here

In other views:

The actual performance of the monsoon depends on several factors, many of which are hard to foresee much in advance, notes our second editorial. Read here

With multinationals losing interest in running cash-and-carry format in India, it’s over to the domestic champs to make the best of a business that was only the domain of unorganised traders not too long ago, notes Nivedita Mookerji