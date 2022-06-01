Best of BS Opinion: GDP grows 4.1% in Q4, cashing out of Asia, and more

-
ALSO READ
Metro Cash & Carry may offer control to investor to fund expansion
Best of BS Opinion: Know your bidder, MNC exits raise concern, and more
German retailer Metro looking to sell India operations for $1.75 bn: Report
RIL, Adani in three-horse race to strike a deal with Germany's Metro AG
With ATM withdrawals set to get costlier, reduce dependence on cash
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the National Statistical Office released its provisional estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021-22 as well as its quarterly estimates relating to the final quarter of the past financial year, ending on March 31. The NSO estimates that GDP at constant prices grew 4.1 per cent, year-on-year, in the January to March quarter, which is broadly in line with expectations prior to this release. GDP growth for the entire year comes in at 8.7 per cent provisionally, after the pandemic-related contraction of 6.6 per cent in the previous financial year of 2020-21.
Our lead editorial notes that the level of real GDP in 2021-22 is only marginally higher than the level in the pre-pandemic year of 2019-20. Read here
In other views:
The actual performance of the monsoon depends on several factors, many of which are hard to foresee much in advance, notes our second editorial. Read here
With multinationals losing interest in running cash-and-carry format in India, it’s over to the domestic champs to make the best of a business that was only the domain of unorganised traders not too long ago, notes Nivedita Mookerji
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU