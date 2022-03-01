Best of BS Opinion: GDP numbers, bridge the governance deficit, and more

-
Top headlines: India's Q3 GDP grows 5.4%; Madhabi Puri Buch new Sebi chief
Madhabi Puri Buch to head newly set up Sebi committee on technology
Madhabi Puri Buch appointed Sebi chairperson for a term of three years
Bridge the governance deficit
Best of BS Opinion: Green power, Ordnance factory board, and more
Disappointing GDP numbers, says the first edit. The government and the Reserve Bank of India will have to take into account the impact on commodities and especially the oil import bill of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The second edit says the new Sebi chief should first straighten out things at the bourses.
Ashima Goyal: With some tweaking in the Budget and good implementation, we can find a safe passage despite global turbulence. Read here
With the Ukraine experience in view, Prosenjit Datta says why India’s need to improve its higher education is increasing. Read here
What do the unemployed do? Mahesh Vyas says the unemployed don’t merely hang out with friends, doing nothing. Most of them are quite occupied. Read here
