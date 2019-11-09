Best of BS Opinion: Govt denial, inadequate response not helping economy

From tackling Delhi's pollution to Moody’s decision to put out a warning on its India rating and the inefficient use of capital in the country, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day. Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

If we go on being inward-looking, how will the system open up? Locking the competitive ones out of markets cannot be a way to get to the $5-trn dream, writes T N Ninan. Click here to read...

It is possible to argue today that the founders of our Republic were a bit anxious and erred in giving us the slogan of “Unity in Diversity”. They should have simply said, celebrate diversity, writes Shekhar Gupta. Read on...

Illiberal governments come even for those who welcomed their ascent.

That is one of the great lessons of history, writes Mihir Sharma. Read on...

Smog is crippling the next generation. Any government that tolerates that commits a crime against humanity, writes Sunanda K Datta-Ray. Click here to read...

Over a fish and salad lunch, entrepreneur & philanthropist talks to Pavan Lall about why he's betting big on and how a crocodile disrupted his charitable work. Read on...