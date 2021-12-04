JUST IN
Lunch with BS: Shakti Lumba shares his journey as pilot, operations expert
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: India's future urbanisation, nuclear fusion and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

India’s urban development has much to do with power availability. But the use and abuse of fintech do not wait for such development. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

T N Ninan: The success or failure of India’s future urbanisation will be written in Tier 2 cities.

Devangshu Datta talks of nuclear fusion and its beneficial aspects in power generation. Read more here

Mihir S Sharma says the RBI is the wrong regulator for fintech. Read more here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I am not going to London to take this award because I am busy with the protests.

Bhartiya Kisan Union National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, on being shortlisted for the 21st Century Icon Awards, given annually by a London company

First Published: Sat, December 04 2021. 06:30 IST

