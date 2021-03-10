Best of BS Opinion: Job quotas, banking on slower recovery, and more

JUST IN
Shareholders vs stakeholders, once more
Uddalok Bhattacharya 

‘Profit maximisation’ is finding echoes in government as well. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The finance ministry has been largely influenced by the recommendations of the Finance Commission, particularly with regard to those for the fiscal consolidation path for the states, says A K Bhattacharya.

A different approach has been adopted for the Centre, wherein the finance ministry has preferred a conservative stance with regard to the need for reducing its fiscal deficit.

The shareholder versus stakeholder: In analysing this, Amit Tandon brings in Milton Friedman and other economists

Our edit highlights the increasing weaknesses of the reservation system

Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympic games. We will create whatever infrastructure and other facilities are required for it. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Wed, March 10 2021. 03:16 IST

