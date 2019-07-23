Best of BS Opinion: Jobs to water, country's plight seeks constant reforms

A problem of Kashmir is the problem of the country as a whole, which is that of unemployment. To fix that the government needs money, which is not to say it should milk the country’s regulators. And declining water resources call into question our growth paradigm. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up Alienation in Kashmir has grown, making a political dialogue that much more essential. Ajai Shukla explains why. Read the piece here The financial dependence of a regulator on the executive can blur the distinction between the two, says D Priyadarshini.

Curbing Sebi’s financial independence is regressive. Read the piece here