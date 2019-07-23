JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The agony and the urgency of water
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Jobs to water, country's plight seeks constant reforms

From labour force to water conservation, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

A train of 50 wagons filled with water from Jolarpet arrives at Chennai
A train of 50 wagons filled with water from Jolarpet arrives at Chennai

A problem of Kashmir is the problem of the country as a whole, which is that of unemployment. To fix that the government needs money, which is not to say it should milk the country’s regulators. And declining water resources call into question our growth paradigm. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up Alienation in Kashmir has grown, making a political dialogue that much more essential. Ajai Shukla explains why. Read the piece here The financial dependence of a regulator on the executive can blur the distinction between the two, says D Priyadarshini.

Curbing Sebi’s financial independence is regressive. Read the piece here A democratic dividend on its own does not do anything, as Mahesh Vyas shows. It is important to put the labour force to productive use. Read the piece here Indian cities need a constant campaign on water conservation, says Arunabha Ghosh. Read the piece here

Quote of the day

As Pakistan airspace is now open, we will start flights on the Delhi-Kabul route on August 5. The flights will run five days a week and we will open ticket booking for them in a day or two.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani

First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 07:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU