Exporters shouldn't rely much on subsidies from govt
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from GameStop, Covid-19 vaccine, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Stocks have been a relatively neglected part of our capital markets. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Ajay Shah writes: Short squeeze hinders short selling. It should be stopped

We want vaccine leadership, not chauvinism, says Sunita Narain

Tamal Bandyopadhyay writes: The government must continue to own a few big banks to address market failures. Their presence is also required for financial inclusion, and MSMEs and infrastructure financing

When I was a minister, my ministry in its affidavit about the dams in Uttarakhand in the Himalayas had requested that it is a very sensitive region, and, therefore, power projects should not be built on the Ganges and its main tributaries

Former minister Uma Bharti

I pray to Lord Ram to give peace to the souls who have passed away, strength to the aggrieved family members to bear the loss and speedy recovery to the injured

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Uttarakhand glacier break

First Published: Mon, February 08 2021. 01:21 IST

