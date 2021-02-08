Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from GameStop, Covid-19 vaccine, and more

Stocks have been a relatively neglected part of our capital markets. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up



Ajay Shah writes: Short squeeze hinders short selling. It should be stopped



We want vaccine leadership, not chauvinism, says Sunita Narain



Tamal Bandyopadhyay writes: The government must continue to own a few big banks to address market failures. Their presence is also required for financial inclusion, and and infrastructure financing

