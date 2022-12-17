Best of BS Opinion: Lessons in budgeting, a tough track for Usha, and more

-
Centre nominates PT Usha, Bahubali writer, 2 others to Rajya Sabha
'Payyoli Express' reaches the Rajya Sabha: Sprinter PT Usha's long journey
Legendary sprinter P T Usha becomes first woman president of IOA
Best of BS Opinion: Start-up slowdown, BJP's south push, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Managing currency risks, no single-use plastic & more
This weekend, Budget making blends into political economy. Also, besides sport, there are data protection and what a top-notch aviator has to say
T N Ninan discusses the options before Budget 2023. Read here
TCA Srinivasa Raghavan says why the BJP must harness more economic intellect. Read here
Kanika Datta lays out the challenges before PT Usha as president of the Indian Olympic Association. Read here
Devangshu Datta: In theory, India possesses institutions that could course-correct sub-optimal legislation on data privacy.
No legislation at all is, to put it politely, crazy. Read here
Aviator Vinay Dube speaks to Aneesh Phadnis about food, family and flights. Read here
First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 06:30 IST
