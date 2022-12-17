JUST IN
The BJP needs a course in PPE
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Lessons in budgeting, a tough track for Usha, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

This weekend, Budget making blends into political economy. Also, besides sport, there are data protection and what a top-notch aviator has to say

T N Ninan discusses the options before Budget 2023. Read here

TCA Srinivasa Raghavan says why the BJP must harness more economic intellect. Read here

Kanika Datta lays out the challenges before PT Usha as president of the Indian Olympic Association. Read here

Devangshu Datta: In theory, India possesses institutions that could course-correct sub-optimal legislation on data privacy.

No legislation at all is, to put it politely, crazy. Read here

Aviator Vinay Dube speaks to Aneesh Phadnis about food, family and flights. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

None of the regional parties can represent a vision for the country. They can represent a vision for a community or a vision for a state.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 06:30 IST

