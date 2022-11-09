Best of BS Opinion: Managing expectations, the state of states & more

JUST IN
The state of states: Have they really been fiscally profligate?
Business Standard

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has done well to note that growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal year is likely to be between 6.5 and 7 per cent. This is perhaps the first time a high-ranking government official has expressed the possibility of ending the current fiscal year with GDP growth lower than 7 per cent.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that some of the risks to growth and macroeconomic stability are unlikely to abate very quickly. Read here

In other views:

The reluctance to spend more could be prompted by state governments' desire to rein in their fiscal deficit. But that problem cannot be solved if the states are accused of having indulged in excessive borrowing, a charge that cannot be established against all of them, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

Investors, lenders, and stakeholders need a basis to accurately assess the impact of climate change on company operations. Sebi’s climate change reporting framework is well-intended but not adequate, writes Ashok Haldia. Read here

Quote

“G20 Presidency is not merely a diplomatic meeting for India, it is a new responsibility and a measure of the world’s trust in India.”

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 06:30 IST

