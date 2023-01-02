Best of BS Opinion: Market sentiment, economic stress tests, and more

From women leaders in companies to CBI probes into the ICICI Bank case and the hazards of market prediction --- this is today’s fare.

Does having women in leadership positions in a company contribute to its IPO success? Ajit Balakrishnangives the answer.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: It will be interesting to watch how the CBI proves the allegations against the former ICICI Bank CEO and two others.

The country’s premier investigative agency’s record in probing complex financial misdeeds is not exactly immaculate.

Debashis Basuspeaks of the pitfalls of second-guessing markets

The first edit says while geological factors will affect market sentiment, corporate India is expected to do well. The second edit describes why the external sector remains a source of risk.