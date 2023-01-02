JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Sobering reality, year of conflict and loss, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Third force: The tightrope walk that awaits Prachanda, Nepal's new PM
Best of BS Opinion: Slowdown year, Indian rupee goes digital, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Diary sector's input cost, free food grains, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal consolidation risks, return of millets, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Navy's challenges, BJP's 'Nawab of Northeast', and more
Best of BS Opinion: Realities of aviation, biodiversity targets, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Covid's China syndrome, hedging risks, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Coordinated actions needed to deal with global challenges
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Market sentiment, economic stress tests, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
Indian equity markets | Indian Economy | IPOs

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

From women leaders in companies to CBI probes into the ICICI Bank case and the hazards of market prediction --- this is today’s fare.

Does having women in leadership positions in a company contribute to its IPO success? Ajit Balakrishnangives the answer.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: It will be interesting to watch how the CBI proves the allegations against the former ICICI Bank CEO and two others.

The country’s premier investigative agency’s record in probing complex financial misdeeds is not exactly immaculate.

Debashis Basuspeaks of the pitfalls of second-guessing markets

The first edit says while geological factors will affect market sentiment, corporate India is expected to do well. The second edit describes why the external sector remains a source of risk.

QUOTE

There’s a Santos before Pelé and another after him.

Serginho Chulapa, Brazil’s striker in the 1982 World Cup and a local hero with more than 100 goals for the club

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian equity markets

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU