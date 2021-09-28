JUST IN
Rural markets shine
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Net-zero is not enough, rural markets shine & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The hope that rural India holds out can be transient in the face of climate adversities. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Nitin Desai: Meeting the climate challenge involves more than just mitigation. In fact, we need to do look at three linked challenges — mitigation, adaptation, and resilience. Read here...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar looks at the redrawing of the media map in India. Read here...

There is optimism in rural India in consumer sentiment, says Mahesh Vyas. The scene in urban India is not so encouraging. Read here...

QUOTE OF THE DAY

The riots which shook (Delhi) in February 2020 evidently did not take place on the spur of the moment … they were a calculated attempt to dislocate the functioning of the government as well as to disrupt the normal life of the people in the city
Delhi High Court

First Published: Tue, September 28 2021. 06:30 IST

