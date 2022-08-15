JUST IN
Zero-fee financial services can prove to be expensive
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Next 25 years, petroleum pricing quagmire, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Kanika Datta 

India is celebrating its 75 years of freedom at a critical juncture in the global context. The geopolitical order is witnessing a churn and will throw both challenges and opportunities for the country in the coming years. But much of what India would be able to achieve over the next 25 years will depend on how its economy performs, says the top edit.

Ajay Tyagi suggests ways to pull India out of the traditional fuel pricing quagmire of high imports, controlled pricing and the government’s undue dependence on fuel tax. Read it here
Debashis Basu explains why the gap between what customers need, what they want, what fintechs are offering and what Sebi regulations demand of Investment Advisors is far too wide. Read it here

On the 75th anniversary of independence, Tamal Bandyopadhyay makes a case for the customer’s freedom from banks’ tyranny. Read it here
The second edit cautions between the current recovery in the stock market and the likely headwinds to economic growth. Read it here
'I am a Chinese and not a terrorist’
Li Xiongwei, CEO of Huawei India,on his bail plea toa Delhi court

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 06:30 IST

