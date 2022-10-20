JUST IN
Pricing pressure: Sebi should avoid over-regulation
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Pricing pressure, Congress votes for status quo, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Rajesh Kumar 

Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s attitude to initial public offerings (IPOs) appears to have swung from being liberal to over-regulatory within the space of two years. While some new requirements involve additional disclosures that could help investors and issuers, others cannot be termed market-friendly.

For instance, the regulator has proposed a committee of independent directors to justify the IPO-pricing band, using quantitative means. Our lead editorial notes that this should be avoided. Read here

The installation of Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge as party president points to the continuation of Gandhi family hegemony with all its opacity and confusions ever since Rahul Gandhi stepped down as president following the debacle of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, notes our second editorial. Read here

In other views:

A slowdown in global trade is nothing new, but the cumulative impact of unprecedented and unforeseen events requires a new policy approach from India, writes economist Amita Batra. Read here

Quote of the day

“We have to together fight the threat to democracy and the Constitution.”

Congress president-elect M Mallikarjun Kharge

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 06:30 IST

`
