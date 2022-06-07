Best of BS Opinion: The inflation spectrometer, dial down rhetoric & more

-
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Tuesday.
Recent remarks by officials in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have become serious international embarrassments for the Government of India. In this context, our lead editorial notes that it is important for the leadership of the BJP, which also holds national power in India, to use this opportunity to recognise the dangers of providing a safe space for such dangerous rhetoric within its own ecosystem. There will always be rabble-rousers. But the ruling party, given its broader responsibilities, should not shelter them.
Even as some inflationary impulses fade, others of more recent vintage pose new and bigger risks; one must disentangle multiple strands to reduce risk of policy errors, writes Neelkanth Mishra. Read here
The UPA government was often accused of policy paralysis because endless debates ensured that no policy was being formulated on time. In the case of the current administrations, the problem is the reverse — policy pronouncements come in thick and fast, only to be modified or reversed equally rapidly, argues Prosenjit Datta in the context of the wheat export ban. Read here
