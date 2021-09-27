JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

CBIC issues useful GST clarifications
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The Quad's new direction, how good is bad bank & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Some broadening out is happening. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Mihir S Sharma: If the Quad was a military-first enterprise, India would forever be the weak link. If it succeeds in becoming a broader idea, India might instead become its engine. Read here...

A change of direction is visible in the conduct of the Indian state, says Debashis Basu. Read here...

The success of the bad bank experiment will depend on the management team of IDRCL and the incentive structure for its employees. Tamal Bandyopadhyay tells you the whys and wherefores. Read here...
QUOTE OF THE DAY

India needs a lot of banks but a lot more big banks
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, September 27 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.