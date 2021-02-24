Best of BS Opinion: Unfriending big tech, oil’s new challenge, and more

-
Restoration of sound taxation principles should be govt's next big reform
59% respondents cutting spends to cope with rising fuel prices: survey
Best of BS Opinion: Sugarcane pricing, higher tax-GDP, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The post-lockdown scars, pollution in NCR, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Optimism on renewables, digital governance, and more
The pandemic put the government’s revenues in a tight squeeze.
The fight to overturn the situation may bring in other irritants. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Once the pandemic is over, there needs to be a concerted fight against the crisis of revenues by both the Union and the states. Ashok Lahiri examines the issues
A K Bhattacharya writes: With the Centre increasing reliance on tax revenue from oil, the inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST can be problematic
Read Vanita Kohli-Khandekar’s piece on the power of big firms in the digital space
