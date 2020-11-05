Best of BS Opinion: US' election system, privatisation of discoms, and more

Contrary to the opinion polls predicting a Joe Biden victory, the US elections are too close to call. This is not the first time this has happened in the past two decades and the principal problem lies in an electoral system that is excessively decentralised and prey to arbitrary state rules.
The result, as the lead edit says, is that “America’s claim to leadership of the democratic world can hardly hold up given its elections are unreliable indicators of the political will, are in danger of being ignored by unelected judges and incumbents, and are so slow, complex and inefficient.” Read it here. Other opinion examines Arnab Goswami’s shock arrest, the downsides of spectrum auctions and power reforms. Kanika Datta sums up the views
The arrest of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami is a travesty of justice, though the BJP top leadership’s condemnation of it in the name of freedom of speech is no less disingenuous, says the second edit. Read it here
Shyam Ponappa tells a cautionary tale about spectrum auctions in the US to make the point that service delivery can be lost in pursuing this mode of resource distribution. Read it here
The ministry of power is setting the stage for much-needed investments and efficiencies into the sector through the privatisation of discoms with a framework in the form of a draft Standard Bidding Document (SBD). Vinayak Chatterjee assesses this first useful step in power reforms here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU