JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

How to stop the next global outbreak
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Why only 15 mn pay tax, Delhi's regional party and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

Tax

Can the prime minister rightfully put the blame on citizens for the small number paying tax? Does "face" matter during elections? Or is it what a party is trying to "sell" voters? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Only 15 million Indians pay tax; but who is to blame for this? Read T N Ninan's Weekend Ruminations.

Modi-Shah share a unique power equation unlike Nehru-Patel and Vajpayee-Advani, writes Shekhar Gupta.

It is up to our politicians to ensure that Kejriwal’s largesse for Delhi doesn’t result in institutionalising bribery, writes Sunanda K Datta-Ray.

The big way in which the AAP has changed over the past five years is that it has sought to create an identity separate from that of its founder, writes Mihir S Sharma.

Quote

"She epitomised dignity"

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalling Sushma Swaraj's legacy on her 68th birth anniversary
First Published: Sat, February 15 2020. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU