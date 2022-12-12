Big enterprises are better employers

Listed companies had employed a record 10 million employees in 2021-22. Wages paid by listed companies to these employees was of the order of Rs.700,000 per employee. This is much higher than the average salary received by factory employees, which is close to Rs.300,000 or the average wages received by all salaried employees employed by listed / unlisted or big or small enterprises according to CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey, which was Rs.263,000 during 2021-22.