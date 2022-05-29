Big firms versus intra-India variation

Many firms have prospered through established, standardised process manuals, backed by IT systems, and obtaining scale by rolling these out all across India. Even more ambitious are firms like Uber that have built a single product and rolled it out all across the world. But in numerous industries, the design of products and processes needs to respond to the locale.

And in India, the locale is highly heterogeneous. The first flush of excitement in India was that of building large firms that operate all across the country with one single suite of products and processes. The second wave lies ...