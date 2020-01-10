JUST IN
Here's how pre-budget meetings can stop being dialogue of the deaf
Budget 2020: Why govt must look beyond taxes, do more with its money

Though non-tax revenues, including borrowings, account for 40% of the Budget, there seems to be little focus on boosting these or reducing borrowings by saving on expenditure, writes T N Ninan

Come Budget time and it is surprising how much of the discussion is on tax rates and revenues — though these account for only 60 per cent of the Union Budget, up from about 52 per cent of the Manmohan Singh government’s last Budget.

Non-tax revenues, including borrowings to fund the deficit, account for the remaining 40 per cent, or close to Rs 11 trillion, but there is little focus on how to boost non-tax revenues or reduce the level of borrowings by saving on expenditure. This is surprising, given how it is non-tax revenues that have fallen short even as tax revenues have grown ...

