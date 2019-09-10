Can AI chase away the media blues?

If technology has created the problems the news industry faces, can it be harnessed to provide a solution too? The question hits you when you check out ex-NDTV CEO Vikram Chandra’s new venture, Editorji Technologies Pvt Ltd. The 10-month old Artificial Intelligence or AI-based news app is described as the Spotify of video news.

The app/tech reaches about 50 million people, says Chandra. A million of these are through direct downloads and rest by being embedded on services or devices. Such as Airtel (an investor along with HT Media) or Panasonic and through strategic tie-ups with ...