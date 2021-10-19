Changing economic order

India is on track to attain the $400-billion export target this fiscal year. Exports jumped to $33.44 billion in September, registering 21.35 per cent year-on-year growth. India is clearly benefiting from a stronger-than- expected recovery in international trade.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the value of global trade in 2021 is expected to be about 28 per cent higher than last year. Compared with 2019, it is likely to go up by 20 per cent. These are strong numbers but may not sustain for long. International trade has been under pressure for several ...