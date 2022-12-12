JUST IN
Controlling high food inflation: The world is on a wing and a prayer
Smart meters must be secured
COP27: A mirage in the desert
The new kid on the infrastructure financing block
Five questions for 2023
Delay in permissions can't be termed force majeure
Centre extends RoDTEP to more sectors, but refund woes remain
Modi, the mask, ideology
Let's get graphic
Wealth & inequality as derivatives of time
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Get on with Census, investment conundrum, and more
Business Standard

Controlling high food inflation: The world is on a wing and a prayer

An IMF paper sheds light on the issue of persistently high global food inflation, and the prognosis is not comforting

Topics
food inflation | IMF | Modi govt

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

The next general election is due in 15 months, in April-May 2024. So inflation is a major worry for the Modi government, and it won't want to take any chances.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on food inflation

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 11:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.